UIA debt to Ukreximbank as part of bankruptcy case amounts to UAH 39 million

The debt of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) to the State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) as part of the bankruptcy case amounts to UAH 39.376 million.

This is stated in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 22, the Commercial Court of Kyiv opened proceedings in the case of bankruptcy of UIA.

The court also recognized the claims of the Ukreximbank lender to UIA for a total amount of UAH 39.376 million.

In addition, the court imposed a moratorium on satisfying the claims of the debtor's creditors from November 22 and the procedure for disposing of UIA property.

The court appointed Tetiana Nosenko as the administrator of the debtor's property.

The preliminary court hearing in the case will take place on January 31, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukreximbank asks the court to declare UIA bankrupt.

Earlier, the ex-head of the supervisory board and co-owner of Ukraine International Airlines Aron Mayberg left the airline's business.

UIA property is sold at SETAM auctions.

Ukraine completely closed its airspace to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, the day russia's full-scale invasion began.

In 2021, UIA increased passenger traffic by 61% to 2.79 million passengers compared to 2020.

One of the final beneficiaries of the company is the owner of PrivatBank, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.