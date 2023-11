Former President Petro Poroshenko lost a case in the Supreme Court against incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding his ties to Viktor Medvedchuk.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Administrative Court of Cassation, part of the Supreme Court, refused to satisfy Poroshenko's claims in its decision.

The fifth president asked the Supreme Court to declare Zelenskyy's inaction illegal due to the non-disclosure of public information that is of public interest.

The ex-president demanded to oblige Zelenskyy to disclose information of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) about his business ties with ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of high treason.

Poroshenko noted that in an interview on June 24, 2021, Zelenskyy claimed that he had information from the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence agencies of Ukraine, or from any other persons regarding the ex-president that "Medvedchuk traded with terrorists, separatists, earned together with the fifth president", "probably together with the former president, they did it and earned money".

After losing the trial, Poroshenko filed an appeal to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, which also refused to satisfy his demands, and thus he lost the trial to the incumbent President for the second time.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court declared in October that the rejection of the claim is the correct solution to this administrative case.

