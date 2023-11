The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continued offensive operations west of the Zaporizhzhia Region on November 28 and, according to reports, advanced.

This follows from a statement by the ISW.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations in the Melitopol region (western part of the Zaporizhzhia Region).

Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets said that over the past few days, Ukrainian troops had achieved uncertain success west of Robotyne in the direction of Kopany (5 km northwest of Robotyne).

Russian military bloggers claim that Ukrainian forces, supported by heavy equipment and armored vehicles, unsuccessfully attacked west of Robotyne and near Novoprokopivka (south of Robotyne).

One such blogger claims that russian forces repelled a Ukrainian armored attack near Verbove (9 km east of Robotyne).

At the same time, the russian Ministry of Defense claims that russian forces also repelled a Ukrainian attack near Novopokrovka (9 km northeast of Robotyne).

At the same time, russian troops continued ground attacks in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region on November 28 but did not make any confirmed advances.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that russian troops unsuccessfully attacked near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka.

On November 28, a russian military blogger claimed that bad weather conditions continue to create difficulties for russian and Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance.