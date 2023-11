The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company has agreed with Urenco Group (Great Britain) on the supply of enriched uranium until 2035.

This follows from a statement by Energoatom, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On November 27, the president of Energoatom NNPGC Petro Kotin and the chief executive officer of Urenco Borys Shukht signed a contract for the supply of enriched uranium product for Ukrainian NPPs. According to the document, Urenco will supply Energoatom with enriched uranium until 2035 with the possibility of extending the contract until 2043," the message says.

According to the report, Westinghouse Electric Sweden became the sole supplier of fuel assemblies for the needs of Energoatom nuclear power plants after abandoning russian nuclear fuel.

At the same time, Urenco Enrichment Company Ltd (Urenco) is the supplier of enriched uranium used for the production of Westinghouse fuel.

"The current contracts with Urenco for the supply of nuclear materials - enriched uranium product and natural uranium hexafluoride (UF6) - expire in 2025. Therefore, it was extremely important for Energoatom to continue long-term cooperation that would ensure the stability of the supply of enriched uranium for the production of nuclear fuel for the needs of Ukraine's NPPs," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Energoatom refused to purchase uranium concentrate in russia and plans to increase its supply from Urenco Group.

Urenco Group is engaged in the enrichment of uranium (by gas centrifuge technology) for its use as fuel at NPPs.

The company owns uranium enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Great Britain, and the United States, and it supplies fuel for nuclear power plants in 15 countries of the world, mainly in Europe and the United States.

Urenco Group's share is about 29% of the world market for uranium enrichment services.