On November 28, militaries of the terrorist state of the russian federation fired 128 times on the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 778 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

So, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, the administrative building in the Beryslav District.

Due to the russian aggression, four people were wounded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 24, russian occupation forces attacked a children's library in Kherson.

In addition, on November 26, the russian occupiers shelled Kherson Region 56 times, firing 236 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft.

On Tuesday, November 21, aircraft of the russian occupation army dropped 25 guided bombs on the territory of the right-bank part of the Kherson Region within an hour and a half.