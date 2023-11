The delegation of Ukraine will not participate in the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) at the level of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, since the foreign minister of the aggressor country of russia sergey lavrov will be present at the meeting.

The speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on November 30-December 1, a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in the city of Skopje.

"The delegation of Ukraine will not participate in the OSCE ministerial meeting at the level of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs. At the same time, Ukraine remains committed to the OSCE principles, is ready to continue working with partners in order to restore respect for the Helsinki Final Act, in particular on the basis of the implementation of the Formula for Peace of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he wrote.

The reason for this decision is the presence of the russian delegation at the event.

Nikolenko noted that the russian federation has consistently destroyed the OSCE, abusing the consensus rule.

Resorting to blackmail and open threats, the russian federation systematically blocked consensus on key issues.

"The blocking of Estonia's candidacy for the OSCE chairmanship in 2024 has also become arbitrary. In addition, russia illegally detained three Ukrainians - representatives of the OSCE, who have been in prisons for more than 500 days. Russia has created an existential crisis in the OSCE and turned the organization into a hostage to its whims and aggression. Under such conditions, the presence of the russian delegation at the ministerial meeting at the level of the Ministers for the first time since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will only exacerbate the crisis in which russia drove the OSCE," Nikolenko argued the decision of Ukraine.

He noted that OSCE countries should work together to save the organization from russia, and not send signals about the possibility of returning to the forms of cooperation that existed before February 2022, to the state that unleashed the largest armed aggression in Europe since the end of World War II and grossly violated all the principles of the Helsinki Final Act.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized the russian federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and the Wagner private military company as a terrorist organization.