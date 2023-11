Storm already takes lives of 10 people, and number of injured approaching 25 - Klymenko

Ten people became victims of bad weather in Ukraine, half of them were killed in the Odesa Region. More than 23 people were injured as a result of snowfall, gale-force winds and cold weather.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, on Tuesday, November 28.

"Due to worsening weather conditions, 10 people were killed in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv Regions and Kyiv. 23 people were injured, including 2 children," Klymenko wrote.

Due to bad weather, 411 settlements in eleven regions of the country remain without power.

In the Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad Regions, the authorities have closed eight highways, which are currently either difficult or impossible to drive.

Klymenko also told how the day passed in the Odesa Region, which was the most affected by the worsening weather conditions.

According to him, rescuers towed 849 vehicles, including 17 ambulances, during the day.

The rescuers also helped almost 2,500 people, including 162 children.

We will remind, on Monday, November 27, it became known that a group of three people who froze to death due to worsening weather conditions were found in Odesa.

Earlier, the National Police named the highways where traffic is difficult due to snowfall and gale-force winds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a new cyclone is expected to move on November 28, which, according to forecasts, will bring precipitation to almost the entire territory of the country.