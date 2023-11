The russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, November 28. According to preliminary information, the enemy hit one of the districts of the city with a ballistic missile.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yurii Malashko.

"At 08:51 a.m., during an air alert, the enemy fired one missile at the territory of the enterprise in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the type of russian missile is still being determined, but according to preliminary information, it is one of the modifications of the Iskander-M ballistic missile.

As a result of the missile attack, at least one person was wounded. The person received minor injuries.

Malashko also reported that due to the blast wave, the building of the store, located near the place of the missile strike, was damaged.

Local Telegram channels published a video in which the sound of an explosion can be heard as a result of the hit of a russian missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tonight tactical aircraft of the occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

It will be recalled that on November 24, russian troops fired two missiles at the Zaporizhzhia district. The fall of missiles was recorded on the territory of two communities, without destruction or casualties.

We also wrote that on November 21, the russians hit Zaporizhzhia with an Kh-22 missile, for which a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber took off.