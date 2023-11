Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, called aid to Ukraine a "top priority"

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, considers the issue of aid to Ukraine to be a priority in the work of the U.S. Congress.

This was reported by Politico, citing the statement of the Speaker of Congress during a trip to Florida.

The speaker stated that aid to Israel is a top priority for the U.S. and called aid to Ukraine another priority.

"Ukraine is another priority. Of course, we cannot allow Volodymyr Putin to march through Europe. And we understand the need to provide assistance to Ukraine," he said.

According to him, if Ukraine needs additional aid, which most members of Congress consider important, then it is also necessary to work on changing the U.S. border policy.

Johnson said there was a sense of urgency in getting aid to both Israel and Ukraine, adding that there was "a lot of thoughtful discussion" among members of Congress.

"I think it will all come together in the coming days. I am confident and optimistic that we will be able to do it - bring it to the end," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the U.S. Ministry of Defense denied the information that since the start of Israel's war against Hamas, supplies of necessary ammunition to Ukraine have dropped by 30%.