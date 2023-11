State debt in October up 2% to a record-breaking USD 136.4 billion

The aggregate state (direct and secured) debt of Ukraine in October compared to the previous month increased by 2.03%, or by USD 2.72 billion, to a record USD 136.35 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

State and state-secured debt at the end of October amounted to UAH 4,958.37 billion, or USD 136.35 billion, against UAH 4,886.13 billion, or USD 133.62 billion, a month earlier.

The total amount of direct government debt as of the reporting date was UAH 4,638.27 billion (USD 127.54 billion) against UAH 4,560.43 billion (USD 124.71 billion) a month earlier.

At the same time, direct foreign debt increased from USD 84.21 billion to USD 85.88 billion for the month.

Direct domestic debt increased in hryvnia, equivalent from UAH 1,481.03 billion to UAH 1,515.35 billion (in dollar terms, it increased from USD 40.50 billion to USD 41.67 billion).

The state-secured debt at the end of the reporting month amounted to UAH 320.10 billion, or USD 8.8 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the total state debt increased by USD 13.39 billion, or by 13.66%, to USD 111.34 billion.

In 2021, the state debt increased by 8.52%, or by USD 7.69 billion, to USD 97.95 billion.

In 2020, the total state debt increased by 6.9%, from USD 84.4 billion to USD 90.3 billion.