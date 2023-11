Occupiers try to advance on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka Axes – General Staff

The russian occupiers most actively stormed the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka Axes - in the past day alone, the Defense Forces repelled over 50 attacks here.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported this in a summary on Facebook.

During the past day, 84 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy conducted one missile- and eight airstrikes, carrying out 20 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Today, the russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Ukraine, intercepting one Shahed-136/131 attack UAV; the enemy drone was destroyed.

The enemy conducted airstrikes on Stepova-Novoselivka, Kharkiv Region, and Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Novoukraiyinka, Donetsk Region.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson Regions came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka, Donetsk Region. The AFU continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and consolidating on the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, the invaders do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly held the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Opytne, Sieverne, and south of Tonenke of the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Serebrianske Forestry of the Luhansk Region and Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske in the Donetsk Region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the invaders, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled nine attacks.

In the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka Districts of the Kharkiv Region, where the Defense Forces repelled three attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried three times to restore the lost position near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the russians did not conduct offensive actions.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the russians maintain a military presence in the border areas and carry out active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to the threatening axes.

Units of the missile forces hit the command post and three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.

