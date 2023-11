Foreign passports of ex-head of Special Communications Service Shchyhol taken away after his release from pre-

The passports for traveling abroad were taken from the former head of the State Special Communications Service, Yurii Shchyhol, after his release from custody.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

After posting bail and being released from custody, Shchyhol was fitted with an electronic bracelet.

Also, he must come to the investigators (detectives), prosecutors, investigating judge, court at the first request.

He was forbidden to leave the borders of Kyiv without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, investigating judge, court.

He is obliged to inform the investigator, the prosecutor, the investigating judge, the court about the change of place of residence and/or place of work; refrain from communicating with witnesses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ex-head of the State Special Communications Service Shchyhol was released from the pre-trial detention center after paying UAH 25 million in bail.

Shchyhol, together with other persons, is suspected of embezzling state funds in the amount of more than UAH 62 million during the purchase by the State Service of informatization tools intended for the creation of a system of protected data registers.

Law enforcement officers found a crypto-wallet in Shchyhol's phone, which stores cryptocurrency equivalent to USD 1.5 million.