Heavy fighting continues in Avdiyivka Coke Plant area and in industrial zone east of Avdiyivka - AFU

Intense fighting continues near the Avdiyivka Coke Plant and in the area of the industrial zone southeast of Avdiyivka. At the same time, the territory of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant is under the full control of Ukrainian military personnel.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, stated this on the air of Suspilne. Sprotyv.

According to him, due to worsening weather conditions, russian troops have reduced the intensity of use of drones and FPV drones.

Also, the occupiers began to use artillery weapons less.

At the same time, the occupiers continue to actively use aviation to strike the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Shtupun added that the russians use the tactics of ground attacks in small assault groups of 10-20 people.

"The enemy is attacking, one might say, in six directions, and very active fighting is going on everywhere. Unsuccessful for the enemy," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence said that in recent weeks in the Avdiyivka area, the occupiers have suffered the biggest losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

It will be recalled that on November 22, russian troops launched a new wave of assault operations within the framework of their large-scale offensive in the Avdiyivka axis.