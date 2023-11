Tomorrow, at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the issue of depriving Member of Parliament from Servant of the People Maryana Bezuhla of the post of the head of the subcommittee on democratic civil oversight and control should be considered. Member of Parliament Iryna Friz announced this on Facebook.

"Tomorrow, the meeting of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is to be held. After a series of posts on the social network of Maryana Bezuhla, which create the foundations for the destruction of unity in society, undermine the trust in the military leadership of the state in the conditions of martial law, according to the decision of our faction, initiated consideration at the committee of the issue of depriving her of the position of head of the subcommittee on democratic civil supervision and control," Iryna Friz said.

She emphasized the inadmissibility of discrediting the military during the war by politicians.

"I emphasize that politicians should stop discrediting the military. The issue concerns the state's ability to counter not only the external enemy, but also internal destabilizations," Friz said.

The MP also noted that initiatives to recall Bezuhla from the position of deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee are being blocked.

"If the recall of Maryana Bezuhla from the position of deputy committee requires a decision of the parliament, which is blocked despite the presence of two resolutions from the representative of the President in the parliament, a member of our Committee, Fedir Venislavskyi, and the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Herashchenko, then the decision of the Committee on National Security is enough to remove the leadership of the subcommittee. I count on the readiness of the members of the committee to consider the issue and make a decision," Iryna Friz emphasized.