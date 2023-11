6 russian soldiers killed in occupied Mariupol in few days. Propagandists suggest that new group of partisans

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, six servicemen of the russian federation were killed in a few days. Russian propagandists assume that a new group of partisans is operating in the city.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

"In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, 6 soldiers of the russian federation were killed in a few days. This is reported by the pro-Kremlin mass media," the City Council informs.

The City Council notes that, according to the same media, two soldiers (one of them an officer) were shot on the streets of the city - the killed were shot in the back of the head. Four more soldiers were found killed on one of Mariupol's beaches - they were stabbed, all the killed had consumed alcohol before death.

"A portrait of putin was found next to the bodies. On it was written in the blood of one of the killed: 'Go away!'. Russian propagandists assume that a new group of partisans is operating in Mariupol," the report says.

The City Council also reminds that a few days earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the availability of information that in occupied Mariupol, russian servicemen from among former prisoners killed their commander due to his constant threats, bullying and murders of other invaders.