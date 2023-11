Last weekend, the resistance movement blew up a car of Kadyrov’s fighters near Myrne of the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"Last weekend, in the area of the Myrne village, local residents heard a firefight. As it turned out later, it was between partisans and the occupiers. Afterwards, the Kadyrov’s fighters were waiting for help when their Niva "suddenly" exploded," the report says.

Fedorov informed that the car burned down, the number of victims is currently being determined.

"Despite all the attempts of the occupiers to suppress or intimidate the resistance movement in the occupied territories, the elimination of the enemy took place and will continue to take place systematically," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the russian invaders were poisoned by food from a local cafe, and some of them died. Local resistance worked.

Meanwhile, in the occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, six servicemen of the russian federation were killed in a few days. Russian propagandists assume that a new group of partisans is operating in the city.