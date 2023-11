The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense carried out a large-scale drone strike on russian territory, and russian occupation officials accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out a strike on the partially captured Donetsk region, which led to massive power outages.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The ministry of defense of russia announced that on the night of November 25-26 and in the morning of November 26, russian air defense systems shot down 24 Ukrainian drones over Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk, and Smolensk Oblasts.

The governor of the Tula Oblast, Alexey Dyumin, said that one drone fell on a residential building in the city of Tula after it was shot down by a russian air defense system. The Ukrainian publication Suspilne, citing its unnamed sources, reported that the night strike by Ukrainian drones on russia was a special operation of the Defense Intelligence.

Russian sources, including the head of the so-called DPR, Denis Pushylin, also claimed that the Ukrainian troops launched powerful artillery and HIMARS attacks at night on electrical substations in the occupied Donetsk region, which caused power outages in many settlements and cities, in particular in Donetsk, Mariupol, and Manhush.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russians announced a drone attack on russia on the night of November 26, as well as in the morning. In particular, the Ministry of Defense of the russian Federation writes about the alleged destruction of 20 UAVs. The mayor of Moscow claims that some of them flew to the capital.

In the Tula Oblast, two drones were shot down. In particular, the governor claims that one of them crashed into an apartment building in Tula. The media reports that a 44-year-old man was hit in the leg by a shard of glass, and two more women also received cuts.