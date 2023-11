The troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation confirmed the advance to the northwest and southeast of Avdiyivka on November 26.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Geolocation images released on November 26 show that russian troops have advanced slightly northwest of Krasnohorivka (7 km northwest of Avdiyivka) and in the eastern part of the industrial zone on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiyivka.

On November 26, a geolocation video showed russian armored vehicles attacking Ukrainian positions in the northern part of the industrial zone on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiyivka.

Russian military bloggers have mostly claimed that russian forces captured the entire industrial zone near the Yasinuvata-2 railway station on November 26, but ISW has yet to find visual confirmation of these claims.

On November 26, russian troops also continued their offensive on the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and confirmed the offensive. Geolocation images published on November 26 show that russian troops have advanced slightly to the southwest of Pershotravneve (24 km east of Kupiyansk).

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops repelled russian attacks near Synkivka (8 km northeast of Kupiyansk), Ivanivka (20 km southeast of Kupiyansk), Novoselivske (14 km northwest of Svatove), and Serebrianske Forestry (10 km southwest of Kreminna).

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that on November 26, Ukrainian troops continued their assault south of Bakhmut and inflicted losses on russian troops in terms of personnel and military equipment.

On November 26, russian troops continued unsuccessful offensive operations to the west and southwest of Donetsk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are conducting an offensive on the Kherson Axis and in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Along the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in occupying a number of russian positions.