On Monday, November 27, from 7:30 a.m., the entrance to Kyiv for large vehicles was closed due to snowfall.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram.

It is reported that this will minimize the occurrence of traffic jams on highways and ensure the movement of snow removal equipment. Restrictions will be in effect until conditions improve, approximately until 10 a.m.

It will be recalled that due to snowfall on the highway Odesa-Reni, a passenger bus drove off the road into a ditch. At the same time, the ambulance could not reach the accident site.

Later, the State Emergency Situations Service (SESS) announced that a snowstorm is approaching Ukraine.

The department warned that in some regions the wind speed may increase to 25-30 meters per second.