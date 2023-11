German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for strengthening and reforming the European Union.

She said this at the conference of the Green Party in Karlsruhe, Stern reports.

According to Baerbock, the strengthening of the EU is especially relevant against the background of the war against Ukraine unleashed by the russian federation.

"Today it is obvious that Ukraine will strengthen the EU for the foreseeable future," the German Minister said, adding that this is "in our own geopolitical interests."

"The EU's perspective should also extend to the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans," she added.

"There should be no more grey zones in Europe," Baerbock said.

However, she said, "we need not only a stronger Union, but also a reformed one."

In particular, given the planned expansion, it is important "that we can overcome the principle of unanimity," which is currently applied, among other things, in EU foreign policy.