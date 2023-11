Switzerland will transfer more than EUR 100 million of aid to Ukraine. The funds will go to demining and food.

President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset announced this during a joint press conference with the Presidents of Ukraine, Latvia and the Prime-Minister of Lithuania.

"We consider humanitarian demining in Ukraine to be a priority, and this has a direct impact on improving food security. We have decided to allocate an additional package of 100 million Swiss francs (slightly more than EUR 103 million - Ed.)," he said.

The funds will be allocated for the next few years, Berset said.

"This will allow us to strengthen our involvement in the demining and food aspects, as well as to promote grain exports from Ukraine," he stressed.