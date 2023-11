By 2026, Ukraine, thanks to its own production, plans to half provide itself with nuclear fuel, and receive the other half from a partnership with Westinghouse.

The president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company Petro Kotin stated this during a working visit to one of the separate units of Energoatom.

According to him, the progress and further development of our own production will consolidate the final departure from technology from the russian federation. In particular, Ukraine continues licensing, which should be completed this year, in order to increase the industrial production of tailings of fuel assemblies of nuclear reactors of nuclear power plants, which the Energoatom enterprise sells using Westinghouse technology.

A similar process is also provided for heads for fuel cassettes in 2024.

"We are moving at the pace that we expected from the very beginning. The next task is to build a new assembly line. According to our plans, already from 2026, thanks to its own production, Ukraine will provide itself with 50% nuclear fuel, and will receive the other half from partners from Westinghouse," said Kotin.

It is added that Ukrainian nuclear engineers make elements for fuel, which is then used in power units of the VVER-440 Soviet development.