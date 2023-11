Some 81,000 China-Europe freight train trips have been made to date, providing services for 217 cities in 25 European countries, a National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) official said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"China-Europe freight trains have reshaped the international transport routes in Asia and Europe, built a new platform for economic cooperation, and helped ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains", – NDRC official Xu Jianping told.

"In the future, China and Europe will explore new transport routes, promote the alignment of rules and standards, and strengthen cooperation to improve the China-Europe freight train services", – Xu added.