On November 20-24, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on the interbank foreign exchange market sold USD 522.1 million and bought USD 0.68 million.

This is evidenced by the NBU data.

According to foreign exchange interventions, the National Bank sold USD 522.1 million on the interbank foreign exchange market for the week, which is USD 199.05 million less than a week earlier, when the volume of sales from reserves amounted to USD 721.15 billion.

At the same time, the financial regulator bought USD 0.68 million, and a week earlier - USD 0.5 million.

On October 2, the National Bank announced a transition from a fixed rate regime. Starting from October 3, the official dollar exchange rate began to change - for the first time since July 2022.

The new regime in the NBU is called "guided exchange rate flexibility." The transition to it is one of the steps towards full currency liberalization and a return to the pre-war regime of the foreign exchange market.

Accordingly, the NBU will no longer set the value of the dollar rate by directive. Starting from October 3, the dollar exchange rate changes in accordance with the situation in the foreign exchange market.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has already sold USD 24.809 billion, and bought USD 213.06 million.