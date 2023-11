President of Switzerland comes to Ukraine to participate in international food security summit

President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset has come to Ukraine to participate in the international summit on food security and meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in a message on Mr. Berset's official page on Twitter (X).

"The focus is on the impact of Russia’s war of aggression on world food security and Switzerland's long-term support for Ukraine," Berset said.

Earlier, the head of the Swiss Federal Council expressed his belief that joining the EU sanctions against russia does not contradict its neutrality policy, unlike the situation if the country helped evade them.

Berset recalled that russia's aggressive war against Ukraine violated all principles of international law in accordance with the UN Charter.

Switzerland also advocated the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.