The intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom claims that the logistical problems of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) of the russian federation in Novorossiysk affect its ability to hit Ukraine with cruise missiles.

This is stated in the daily intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

According to analysts, traditionally the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation reloads cruise missiles in Sevastopol in the occupied Crimea, but since it is increasingly under threat of Ukrainian strikes, russia is likely to consider Novorossiysk as the best alternative place to relocate.

However, the intelligence notes, the movement and reloading of missiles will require new delivery, storage, control and loading processes.

The ministry recalled that on November 13, the Ukrainian military said that the russian federation suspended strikes with naval cruise missiles due to logistical problems in Novorossiysk.

"Russia will likely seek to expedite overcoming such issues in time for maritime cruise missiles to be included in any winter campaign of strikes against Ukraine,” the intelligence agency states.