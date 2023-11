President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called that fact the russians launched a record number of Shaheds just overnight into the day of the memory of the victims of the Holodomor the conscious terror, and also recorded a video message to Ukrainians.

This is stated in messages posted on the official page of the Head of State on Telegram.

"More than 70 Shaheds overnight into the day of the memory of the victims of the Holodomor-genocide. Conscious terror. It was just at this time. The russian leadership is proud to be able to kill. Our warriors shot down most of the drones. Unfortunately, not all. But we are working further to strengthen our air defense and shoot down more. And we are working further to unite the world in defense against russian terror. The terrorist state should lose and be responsible for what it has done," the President of Ukraine said.

The President also recorded a video message to Ukrainians on the anniversary of Holodomor Remembrance Day.

"They sought to subdue, torture, exterminate us. They couldn't. They wanted to hide the truth from us and silence the terrible crimes. They couldn't. They wanted to confuse us, mislead us, make sure that we did not believe, did not remember, and therefore forgave. They couldn't. And today, with deep sadness and respect, we honor the memory of millions of our people - millions of victims of famines.

The tragedy through which we cry and remain silent today is so quiet that the whole world must hear it. This is what Ukrainian pain sounds like.

We thank all the states that chose justice, recognized it officially - recognized the Holodomor as a crime against people, against Ukraine. Everyone who calls things by their names.

The world must unite and condemn the crimes of the past. The world must unite and stop the crimes of the present.

The evil was not stopped, it was not redeemed. We're stopping it now. Ukraine will survive. Ukraine will not fade. Ukraine will preserve itself and the truth," the President said in his address to the Ukrainian people.