Last day, the russians carried out attacks and assault actions on six axes, a total of 74 combat clashes occurred at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This day, the invaders launched another air strikes on Ukraine, the attack of Shahed-136/131 type strike UAVs continues. Private residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the report said.

During the past day, 74 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 29 air strikes, carried out 36 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group, on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening axes, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiansk axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assault actions in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region, where 15 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers keep the defense, inflict significant losses on the enemy. Unsuccessful were the enemy's offensive actions east of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region. Here, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River, continue to fight counter-battery, inflict fire damage on the rear of the enemy.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 9 strikes on the areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Missile forces units hit 2 control points, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 artillery equipment units and an enemy logistics center.