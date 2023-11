Russians resorted to the most massive recent air attack on Ukraine. From the late evening of November 24, throughout the night and into the morning of Saturday, November 25, enemy UAVs attacked the north, east and center of our state. Meanwhile, the flights of enemy missiles were recorded in the capital region.

At night, over the Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv Regions, the defenders shot down 6 enemy drones and a missile.

Several waves of enemy drones tried to break into Kyiv. During the morning, the fighters of the air defense forces repelled the third wave of attacks by the Shaheds.

"As a result of the downing of enemy UAVs and the fall of debris in the Solomianskyi District, a fire occurred on the territory of a kindergarten, in the Dniprovskyi District of the city there is smoke on the upper floors of the high-rise building," said General Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"In the Solomianskyi District, fires in several places - in a residential building and non-residential premises. An 11-year-old child was also injured in the Solomianskyi District. Acute stress response. Doctors are providing assistance on the spot," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko added to the information about the events in the capital.

On the morning of November 25, during a large-scale drone shelling in the capital, an air line was de-energized. As a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions in the central part of the city were left without light. This was reported in the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"On the night of November 25, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed-131/136-type strike UAVs in Ukraine," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

The military does not specify at this time how many UAVs there were. However, they note that the main direction of the strike is Kyiv.

So far, the drone attack on the territory of Ukraine lasted more than eight hours. The state of danger in Kyiv remained for more than 6 hours.