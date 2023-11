More than 13,500 Ukrainians return from russia through humanitarian corridor in Sumy Region in half a year -

Since the beginning of the resumption of work in July, through the humanitarian corridor in the Sumy Region, more than 13,500 Ukrainians have returned to Ukraine from the territory of the aggressor country of russia, of which 1,653 are children and 131 are low-mobility persons.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that a transit center was equipped for people crossing the border, a Point of invincibility was organized on its territory, as well as a shelter. Currently, work is underway to install a mobile shelter for 100-150 people.

The total amount of payments of monetary assistance to Ukrainians who arrived through the specified humanitarian corridor is more than UAH 18 million.

Also for a week there has been an additional bus route for the evacuation of Sumy - Poltava - Dnipro.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August the Ministry of Reintegration announced that citizens of Ukraine who are evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories can return to the controlled territory of Ukraine through russia through the checkpoint Kolotilovka (Belgorod Region, russia) - Pokrovka (Sumy Region, Ukraine). This crossing point resumed its work on August 5, 2023. Other points on the border with the aggressor country are closed.