Three large Greek sea carriers have refused to transport russian oil. We are talking about Minerva Marine, Thenamaris and TMS Tankers, who own a fleet of almost 100 tankers on three.

The Bell online publication reported this, referring to the Reuters news agency.

These companies carried russian oil for decades and, unlike most European carriers, continued to do so until September-October 2023.

The refusal also followed American sanctions against Turkish and Emirati tanker owners who transported russian oil sold at a price above the "ceiling" (this clarification, however, is superfluous - in October there were almost no deliveries below the "ceiling" at all).

The departure of the Greeks will be a blow to russian oil exports, although the capacity of the "shadow fleet" is still enough to ensure it, traders interviewed by Reuters say.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denmark may block russian oil tankers from accessing markets.

Meanwhile, the G7 countries and the European Union intend to ban the import of russian gas along routes on which the russian federation previously reduced supplies.