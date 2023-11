On the night of November 24, the invaders launched only three Shahed UAVs in Ukraine.

Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat spoke about the purpose of the russians on the air of the telethon, TSN reports.

That night, russian drones were launched at the Khmelnytskyi region, all were destroyed by the air defense.

"So that there was no calm, they launch, realizing that Ukraine will be at night in alarm, there will be a response, the restlessness of the population. Accordingly, the Air Defense Forces will also practice combat mode. The enemy decided not to spend more this time - only three (drones - Ed.) were launched," Ihnat said.

According to him, drones fly virtually on the border of the Ukrainian regions. Thus, drones try to bypass the firing positions of mobile firing groups or anti-aircraft missile systems.

"If even one point flies on the radar - it may not be one Shahed, but a group if they fly in a heap. There is no possibility to know exactly, whether there is one, two or four (UAVs - Ed.). Therefore, we always inform that a group is flying," the representative of the Air Force explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops almost every day launch dozens of drones on the territory of Ukraine. With this approach, they are looking for weaknesses in our air defense.