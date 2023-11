Who can be demobilized. Rada developing bill for military

The head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, announced a bill on changes to mobilization and demobilization.

He said this on a telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today there are many different initiatives and ideas on how to improve the mobilization and demobilization procedure," Arakhamia said.

According to him, the situation with military personnel with disabilities of group 1 or 2 will be corrected, in particular, they will be given the opportunity to demobilize.

Military personnel who were captured and returned home will also be subject to demobilization.

He added that there are military personnel with an active phase of cancer who, due to their health, are very limited in their ability to perform their duties. The issue with such people needs legal settlement.

"The urgent question is what to do with people who have been fighting at the front for 2 years without rotation? We are waiting for proposals from the military, but we have not received anything yet," Arakhamia said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Members of Parliament are working on a comprehensive bill that will deal with issues of military mobilization and demobilization.

Meanwhile, Bezuhla announced changes to mobilization. They want to mobilize students and prisoners.