Overnight into Friday, November 24, the russian invaders once again tried to attack Ukraine. The russians launched 3 Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

The military notes that tonight the enemy attacked with 3 attack drones from the south-eastern direction. Air defense forces shot down all enemy drones.

"All three (Shaheds, - ed.) were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force," the message reads.

We will remind, after midnight, an air alert was announced in several regions. The Air Force warned about the movement of enemy drones in the northwest direction.

At 2:22 a.m. in the regions, including Khmelnytskyi Region, it was announced that the threat of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles had been repulsed.

Later, Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported that "local services did not receive information about casualties, damage to property, or fires as a result of falling fragments of enemy strike UAVs."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops launch dozens of drones over the territory of our Ukraine almost every day. With this approach, they are looking for weak points in our air defense. If the drone managed to fly along a certain route that was used yesterday or the day before yesterday, using the landscape of the area, perhaps rivers, roads and so on, to the intended target, then this route can be used in the future.