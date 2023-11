During the past day, November 23, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation fired 119 times on the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 638 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, AGS, UAVs and aviation. The enemy fired 91 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

As a result of russian aggression, 3 people were killed, 11 more were injured, 2 of them were children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of enemy shelling of Kherson on November 23, two children were injured: a 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister.

Earlier, it was reported that on November 21, the occupiers fired 115 times at peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region, firing 524 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 46 shells at the city of Kherson.

On Tuesday, November 21, aircraft of the russian occupation army dropped 25 guided bombs on the territory of the right-bank part of the Kherson Region within an hour and a half.