Kyiv allocates additional funds for the assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The corresponding changes to the city budget are on the agenda of today's meeting of the City Council.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Today, among the important things at the meeting of the Kyiv City Council is the adjustment of this year's estimate of the city. In particular, to help our defenders. Of more than UAH 6.2 billion provided by the city in support of the security and defense forces, UAH 500 million will be transferred by direct subvention to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These are funds under the Defender of Kyiv program. We will also allocate an additional UAH 300 million from the reserve fund to the program, which will go to the Kyiv military units that have asked us for help," Vitali Klitschko said.

He stressed that Kyiv is constantly increasing assistance to defenders.

"The capital has previously sent UAH 300 million from the city budget to the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff. And at the meeting before last, extraordinary, we allocated almost UAH 1.5 billion of additional funds to our defenders. These are funds for the purchase of vehicles, UAVs, optical sights, night vision devices, repair and restoration of equipment and other necessities for our soldiers," Klitschko stressed.

Earlier it was reported that, despite the removal of "military" personal income tax from local budgets, the Kyiv authorities found an opportunity to send another UAH 1 billion next year to support soldiers under the Defender of Kyiv program.