The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov spoke about the main results of the 17th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein). In particular, Ukraine will receive new packages of military aid from partners, a coalition of ground-based air defenses has been created, additional efforts of the IT coalition and the Maritime coalition, as well as work on the Roadmap for interoperability with NATO.

He reported this on Facebook.

"A powerful meeting in the Ramstein format. More than 50 countries joined the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine. Support for Ukraine remains steadfast. I am grateful to our partners who have already started announcing new packages of military aid. The biggest and most powerful announcements have not been disclosed," he informed.

So, Umierov named 5 key results that can be discussed publicly:

A new coalition of Ground-Based Air Defense was formed. The leaders are Germany and France. The coalition included 20 countries. Providing our cities with additional air defense is one of the priorities for this winter.

The message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that, following yesterday's visit by the Minister of Defense of Germany, aid worth USD 1.4 billion has already been announced - this includes IRIS-T systems with guided missiles, 8,000 new anti-tank mines, one set of the Patriot system, additional 155-mm artillery ammunition - we should receive everything by mid-December.

The Netherlands has prepared EUR 2 billion for military aid to Ukraine. The leader of the IT coalition - Estonia - provides funding of USD 0.5 million for the activities of the IT coalition in addition to Luxembourg's commitment of EUR 10 million. Britain and Norway, within the framework of the Maritime Coalition, will look for ways to further strengthen security in the Black Sea. Together with colleagues in Brussels, work continues on the Roadmap for interoperability with NATO.

"With Lloyd Austin in Kyiv two days ago, I spoke about the need for Ukraine's further movement into NATO. The Ukrainian army must meet all NATO criteria. It must be changed for full interoperability with partners," Umierov added.

Also, the Ministry of Defense adds in the message that Rustem Umierov also separately invited the defense ministers of the partner countries to come to Ukraine on official visits in order to be able to make sure with their own eyes that the aid provided by them is being used effectively and that the day of our victory is approaching.

"Ukraine's victory will be a clear signal for dictatorships. It is a signal that the crime of aggression will be punished," Umierov said, quoted by the Ministry of Defense.