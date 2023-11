The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that as a result of a successful complex special operation in cyberspace, it was possible to obtain a large volume of closed official documents of the structural unit of the Ministry of Transport of the aggressor country - Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

This department is responsible for flight safety and records all emergency cases during the use of russian aircraft.

According to the Defense Intelligence notice, among the data obtained as a result of hacking and penetration into enemy information systems is a list of daily reports of Rosaviatsiya on the scale of the entire russian federation for a period of more than one and a half years. Their analysis shows that the sphere of civil aviation of terrorist russia is on the verge of collapse.

Thus, during January 2023, a total of 185 air accidents were recorded in russian civil aviation. About a third are classified as incidents of various levels of danger. The russian short-haul plane Sukhoi Superjet became the leader here - 34 problem cases.

In the first nine months of 2023, a total of 150 cases of technical malfunctions of aircraft were documented on the territory of the aggressor country. For the same period in 2022, a total of 50 such incidents were recorded. Consequently, the increase in the danger of flights has tripled.

The most problematic areas of russian aviation remain engines and chassis, as well as other important elements: hydraulic systems, flaps, and software.

The aggressor state, russia, has serious difficulties in maintaining high-flying aircraft. Due to the lack of capacity and specialists, they are trying to reorient aircraft maintenance to Iran, where the relevant work is carried out "artisanly" - without the appropriate certification.

As of March 2022, the russians had about 820 foreign-made civilian aircraft. And if, at that time, only up to 10% of them went through uncertified repairs using non-authentic spare parts, now almost 70% of the aircraft fleet has been driven away through such "service."

An acute shortage of spare parts has led to the so-called "aircraft cannibalism" in russia, when some planes are dismantled to repair others. According to the assessment of the available data, by the middle of 2023, more than 35% of aircraft in the russian federation will be "donated."

Most of the Soviet An-2 aircraft, as of now, cannot leave the ground because the engines were produced in Poland, but due to sanctions, their supply has been stopped.

Only during January 2023, 19 different failures were recorded among the 220 Airbus aircraft in russia. In particular, 17 cases of smoke were recorded in nine planes used by Aeroflot.

Of the 230 Boeing aircraft used in russia, 33 technical failures of certain aircraft systems were recorded.

Every seventh Brazilian Embraer could not withstand the conditions of russian operation, and there are 21 of them in the russian federation.

The Defense Intelligence reminded that as early as September 2022, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) marked russia in red, along with Liberia and Bhutan, which indicates an extremely high risk to flight safety.

"The analysis of the nature of aviation incidents from the received documents indicates that a number of failures, especially those related to engines, landing gear, and wing mechanization, have a systemic nature. The trend shows that the sphere of civil aviation in russia is in a zone of serious turbulence with a high risk of crashing into a steep pitch," the message says.

The Defense Intelligence states that the aggressor country, exposing its population to mortal danger, tries by all means to hide an endless pile of problems with civil aviation.