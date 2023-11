Occupiers attack Avdiyivka and Kupiyansk Axes the most. 74 combat clashes take place on November 22

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 30 attacks on the Avdiyivka Axis and 12 attacks on the Kupiyansk Axis.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary posted on Facebook.

During the past day, 74 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched three missile and 43 airstrikes and conducted more than 64 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Also, on the night of November 22, the occupiers struck Ukraine again, using 14 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed all 14 Shaheds. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were carried out in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk Regions.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and the Kherson Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, north-east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka of the Kharkiv Region, where the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Lyman Axis.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut Axis. In turn, the AFU continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, the invaders do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, north of Lastochkino, Avdiyivka, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks.

On the Mariyinka Axis, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault near Staromayorske, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried four times to restore the lost position in the area of Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River, continue counter-battery fighting, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.

The units of the missile forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a control post, an anti-aircraft defense system, four artillery systems, and an enemy ammunition depot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Institute for the Study of War reports that hostilities in the east and south of Ukraine continue despite the rainy weather, which slows down their pace until winter conditions are fully established.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the fight against the elements remains the main concern for the army of the aggressor state of the russian federation. It is reported that the russian troops, as a rule, are very poor in enforcing the elementary rules of field administration.