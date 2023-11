Details of AFU strike on occupiers near Kreminna, exposed by russian official

Russian propagandists have revealed the details of an incident in the area of ​ ​ the occupied city of Kreminna in the Luhansk Region, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the invaders on an accidental tip from an "official" from the Oryol Region of the russian federation.

The so-called “military correspondent" Vladimir Romanov wrote this on his Telegram channel.

The propagandist complains that on November 14, adviser to the governor of the Oryol Region Sergey Lezhnev published a video with russian military equipment and a reference point of a gas station.

Next day, November 15, the Armed Forces attacked this place. At the same time, Lezhnev recorded all this on video and again published it in his channel.

Romanov writes with reference to the russian military from the Kreminna direction, what happened after such an "exposure" from the official.

"Five days after filming, about 20 drones flew in, 6 a day. Several "excaliburs" flew in (precision artillery shell of 155 mm caliber - Ed.)... And yesterday (November 18, 2023) they hit with something more reactive. Before that, no hits were here," wrote Romanov.

The so-called "military correspondent" added that thanks to the "tip" of Lezhnev, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated seven invaders and destroyed three pieces of equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week an official from the Oryol Region of the russian federation published photos from the place of transfer of humanitarian assistance for the occupiers. After that, the Ukrainian military fired on the place.

We also reported that on November 21, a video appeared on the network from the house of culture in the occupied Starobesheve, Donetsk Region. There was a ceremony of the russian military, during which several missiles from the HIMARS hit there.