Verkhovna Rada Member Robert Horvat, who is suspected of misappropriation of land, has posted UAH 27 million of bail, determined by the court.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Bail has been posted," prosecutors said.

The department did not specify when the bail was made.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure to MP Robert Horvat in the form of bail of UAH 26.8 million.

Horvat’s obligations include:

arriving to the investigator, prosecutor or court on the first request;

not leaving the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

notifying the investigator, prosecutor or court about the change of residence or work;

refraining from communicating with persons specified in the court ruling;

depositing with the State Migration Service of Ukraine all passports for travelling abroad;

wearing electronic control device.

The SACPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) served MP Horvat with a notice of suspicion of illegal possession of 320 hectares of land.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2016-2019 Horvat, having an influence on the officials of the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre of one of the regions, developed a criminal scheme for the seizure of state land.