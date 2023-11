The Verkhovna Rada has introduced three new types of vacations.

264 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 8313 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, a sabbatical is introduced, which is provided for:

employees for the completion of dissertation works, writing monographs;

professional creative workers of cultural institutions for preparation and participation in art competitions, touring events and other cultural and artistic projects.

Leave may also be provided for preparation and participation in competitions.

It is provided to employees participating in all-Ukrainian and international sports competitions.

At the time of trade union training, employees elected to the elected trade union bodies of the enterprise, institution, organization are provided with an additional vacation lasting up to 6 calendar days with compensation of average wages at the expense of a trade union organization, according to which an employee is sent to trade union training.

The duration, procedure and conditions for granting a sabbatical and leave for participation in competitions are determined by an employment or collective agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Rada allowed pregnant women to go on vacation later to increase the postpartum part of their vacation.