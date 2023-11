Russian invaders on the Tavria axis increased the number of assaults over the past day by 30%.

The speaker of the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces Oleksandr Shtupun announced this on Radio Svoboda.

“There was a decrease in activity the day before yesterday. And yesterday, the russian occupiers sharply increased the number of assault actions by 30 percent, as well as air strikes. That is, if the day before yesterday there were no airstrikes at all, then yesterday 29 were recorded. Basically, the enemy dropped guided aircraft bombs from Su-35 and mainly in the Donetsk Region. The invaders do not give up trying to surround Avdiivka. They unsuccessfully stormed east of Novobakhmutivka, also in the areas of Avdiivka, Sievierne and Pervomaiske. There were 13 attacks there last day," he says.

Today, the russian army attracted one and a half dozen units of armored vehicles for the attack, Shtupun said.

"Our soldiers destroyed two tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles and the enemy withdrew," the spokesman added.

Previously, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that the russian military reduced the number of assault actions, but continue to ignore the laws and customs of the war, shelling civilian infrastructure.

Recall, according to the General Staff, the occupiers actively attacked in the east of Ukraine, but did not have success.