Rada approves application of sanctions against russia and Belarus in defense-industrial sphere

The Verkhovna Rada approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated November 20 to apply sectoral special economic sanctions to russia and Belarus in the defense-industrial sphere.

A total of 304 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 10271 for the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decision was implemented by Zelenskyy by decree No. 762 of November 20, it enters into force simultaneously with the approval of the NSDC decision by the Verkhovna Rada.

Sanctions apply for 50 years.

In particular, it is envisaged to ban international operations with military and dual-use goods and services with residents of russia and Belarus, including those conducted with the involvement of residents of other states.

The fulfillment of economic and financial obligations for the specified operations in favor of residents of the russian federation and Belarus is also suspended.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it is expected that the next, 12th package of European Union sanctions against russia will primarily concern restrictions on trade in russian diamonds.

The EU called anti-russian sanctions the way to stop the war in Ukraine.