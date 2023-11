Number of victims in Selydove of Donetsk Region increased to 2. There may be one more person under rubble

In Selydove, Donetsk Region, the number of people killed as a result of a missile attack by the russian occupiers has increased to two.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that emergency and rescue operations are continuing, one person may still be under the rubble.

Rescuers have already dismantled 78 tons of destroyed building structures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day on November 20, hits of russian projectiles were recorded in three settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The occupiers fired two S-300 missiles at the Selydove hospital. 2 buildings of the medical facility were damaged. It was also known that 1 person was killed died and 8 were wounded.

The russians directed two more S-300 missiles at the village of Mykhailivka, hitting the territory of the mine. As a result of the shelling, an employee of the enterprise was killed, 4 buildings, garages, 19 vehicles, and a power line were damaged.

The aggressor country of russia hit Avdiyivka with artillery and Grads. An apartment building was destroyed.