The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has appointed the head of detectives Denys Hiulmahomedov as the new deputy director.

This is evidenced by the information on the NACB website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Hiulmahomedov is responsible for issues of digital development and digital transformations.

He was appointed to the post of deputy on October 4.

In 2005, he graduated from general education school I-III degrees No. 32 in Kropyvnytskyi.

In 2010, he graduated from the National University of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, obtained a bachelor's degree in law, in 2011 he obtained a master's degree in the same specialty there.

In 2020, he entered the V. Hetman Kyiv National University of Economics for the PhD training program in the specialty "management".

From 2011 to 2015, he worked in the operational division of the Main Directorate of the Tax Police of the Kirovohrad Regional State Tax Inspectorate.

From 2015 to 2016, he worked as a detective in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

From 2016 to October 4, 2023, he worked as a senior detective - head of the detective department at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NACB Director Semen Kryvonos has appointed Polina Lysenko, the former head of the Center for Combating Disinformation, as his deputy.