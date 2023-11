Overnight into Wednesday, November 22, the Air Force together with the air defense of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard destroyed all 14 enemy drones of the Shahed-131/136 type.

This was reported by the Air Force.

According to the information of the military, from 08:00 p.m. on the evening of November 21 to 03:00 a.m. on November 22, the occupiers attacked from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russian federation) with 14 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and an Kh-22 cruise missile from a Tu22M3 aircraft from the same direction.

Units of mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units within the boundaries of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi Regions were involved in repelling the air attack.

The Kh-22 cruise missile did not reach its target, it fell in the Zaporizhzhia Region in an open area, the blast wave damaged private houses of citizens. No casualties so far.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of November 20-21, russian troops fired four missiles from the S-300 air defense complex. Two of them hit a hospital in Selydove in the Donetsk Region, two more hit a mine located nearby.

We also wrote that on November 20 in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, the Ukrainian military shot down a missile of the occupiers.