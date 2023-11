Overnight into Wednesday, November 22, Ukrainian air defense shot down 4 Shahed drones over the Kyiv and Zhytomyr Regions.

This was announced by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, in the Telegram channel.

"Tonight, in the area of responsibility of the Northern Strategic Group of Forces, all air targets that tried to attack civilian and military infrastructure were destroyed," Naiev wrote.

According to his data, 4 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type were shot down in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr axes. In the Sumy axis, air defense fighters targeted at an enemy reconnaissance drone.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that the air defense was operating in the region. The enemy launched Shahed-type drones.

