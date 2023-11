Rada extends duty-free import of drones and their spare parts for year

The Verkhovna Rada has extended for one year the period of duty-free import into the customs territory of Ukraine of drones and spare parts to them.

The head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The committee took into account amendments to extend the period of duty-free import into the customs territory of Ukraine of drones and spare parts to them, which are extremely necessary for our defenders," he wrote on the laws adopted today.

The relevant amendments on duty-free import were introduced in bills No. 9656-d and No. 9307, which the parliament adopted on Tuesday, November 21, as a whole.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada introduced temporary taxation of excess profits of banks at a rate of 5%.

Solvent banks for January-September 2023 received UAH 109.9 billion of net profit compared to UAH 7.4 billion for the same period last year.