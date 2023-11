The aggressor country of russia has accumulated significant reserves of cruise missiles on the eve of winter.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

British analysts emphasized that in the period from November 18 to 19, 2023, russia launched about 50 Shahed UAVs, mainly in the direction of Kyiv. They were launched in waves from Kursk and Krasnodar.

One of russia's goals was likely to weaken Ukraine's air defenses to create a battlefield ahead of any coordinated winter campaign to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Russia has refrained from launching its main air-launched cruise missiles from its fleet of heavy bombers for nearly two months, which has likely allowed it to build up a significant stockpile of these weapons, Britain's MoD said.

Russia is highly likely to use these missiles if it repeats last year's attempt to destroy the critically important national infrastructure of Ukraine, according to the British agency.

